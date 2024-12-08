2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with franchise-altering picks
17. Los Angeles Rams: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas
The Los Angeles Rams have slowly but surely been rebuilding a legitimate playoff contender in the NFC West through the NFL Draft, ditching the “F*** Them Picks” mentality and really proving that they have a great eye for talent at every turn of the NFL Draft.
The last handful of years have seen the Rams rebuilding their roster through the trenches on both sides of the ball, and I think they’ve set themselves up for a pretty wide-open first round in the 2025 NFL Draft. That’s why we have them taking Kelvin Banks here, because Banks could end up being a long-term starter at the left tackle position or possibly at guard.
But with a player of his athletic talent and size, you take a slight risk here that he can transition seamlessly at some point in the NFL to left tackle. He’s been one of the best pass protecting linemen in all of college football this season.
18. Arizona Cardinals: Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M
Jonathan Gannon has his Arizona Cardinals in playoff contention in just his second year at the helm, but there’s more work to be done by general manager Monti Ossenfort to get this roster to a point of being a true annual contender in the NFC West.
The Cardinals’ defensive front has taken on a lot of change over the last handful of years and that’s probably going to be one of the biggest areas of emphasis for Ossenfort and Gannon this offseason. We already got a slight hint that the Cardinals are sensing the need here with the Baron Browning trade.
Shemar Stewart isn’t an edge player, but he’s going to be able to move all around the defensive front with his 6-foot-6, 285-pound frame and cause havoc. He’s improved tremendously this year and looks like he’s on his way to realizing the potential that once made him a five-star prospect coming out of high school.