2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with huge surprises

19. Houston Texans: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

After just one year, I think we’re going to see the Houston Texans end the Stefon Diggs experiment. We also saw Tank Dell once again tragically go down with an injury and at this point, nobody has a clue what his status is going to be beyond this season or if we’ll see him back on the field again.

The Texans may need to prioritize receiver and if Luther Burden is staring them in the face, he would be a huge addition for this offense and for quarterback CJ Stroud.

Of course, if Stroud has anything to say about it, he might just prefer general manager Nick Caserio just dip back into the Ohio State talent pool and go after Emeka Egbuka…

But Burden is a big-time playmaker after the catch and a bully with the ball in his hands. He would be great with Nico Collins.

20. Denver Broncos: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Bo Nix’s weapons in Denver this year have almost as many dropped passes as any other team in the league. The Broncos haven’t had a consistent weapon in the passing game at wide receiver, running back, or tight end.

Sean Payton’s offenses have always had a “joker”, which is a difference-maker in the passing game at either running back or tight end. They need someone desperately to come in and make life easier for Nix, and Tyler Warren could do exactly that.

Warren is 6-foot-6, 260 pounds and tremendously athletic. Whenever Sean Payton gets around to seeing Penn State tape this offseason, he’s going to be enamored and I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Broncos even move up to get this guy. He’s exactly the type of tight end Payton covets and I think he will remind him of Jeremy Shockey, a player Payton had when he was with the Giants. Shockey was a first-team All-Pro as a rookie and Payton could see a similar vision with Warren.