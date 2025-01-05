2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with huge surprises

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the most well-constructed rosters in the entire NFL but they need help off the edge. So much so that they called Shaquil Barrett out of retirement for their pending playoff run.

The Bucs obviously need talent off the edge and while they’ve got some absolute stars on the interior defensive line, a player like James Pearce Jr. could be a huge addition for them off the edge.

Pearce has routinely been projected in the top 10 of mock drafts this year thanks to his get-off and ability to finish the deal at the quarterback. If he can come into the NFL and take advantage of his one-on-one matchups, he could rack up 10 or more sacks in his first NFL season, especially playing under Todd Bowles.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Behind Ashton Jeanty to the Dallas Cowboys, there’s probably not a more frequent mock draft pick prediction than Colston Loveland to the Los Angeles Chargers.

And there’s nobody more perfect for this Chargers team than Colston Loveland.

I’ve said this a million times before, but the one thing that makes Michigan players make so much sense for the Chargers is the fact Jim Harbaugh has already recruited them to his program. He already knows that they are going to be a fit for his offense and what he wants them to do.

And Loveland just so happens to fit one of the Chargers’ biggest needs offensively right now. He’s a playmaker in the passing game and a willing participant in the running game as well. He would be a game-changer for the Chargers.