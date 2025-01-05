2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with huge surprises

23. Los Angeles Rams: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

Among the wide variety of teams that might be interesting to watch in the quarterback carousel here in 2025 is going to be the Los Angeles Rams. At what point do we see the fire causing all the smoke surrounding Matthew Stafford potentially retiring?

It’s something to be on the lookout for as there were rumors the Rams were enamored with a couple of QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Bo Nix.

We could see the Rams make a move for a QB, but they also need help in the secondary at the cornerback position. That feels like really the only area of the defense on paper that doesn’t have a long-term stud on the outside. Ahkello Witherspoon is the team’s leader at the cornerback position in passes defensed and he’s a short-term fix more than anything.

Shavon Revel was on his way to being a guaranteed top-15 pick before injury this past season. He’d be a perfect fit and a nice value for the Rams here late in the 1st round.

24. Green Bay Packers: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

The Green Bay Packers have very few holes on their roster overall, which makes it a perfect time for the incoming rookie class to be strong in the trenches defensively.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is going to need to do some work at the cornerback position with Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes potentially on their way out, and that could definitely be with this spot. But Gutekunst doesn’t pigeon-hole himself into certain positions in round ones but rather player “types”.

The Packers have athletic thresholds and size thresholds at every position and I think they’re going to fall in love with this defensive line crop. Few guys have as much natural ability to make plays on the interior defensive line in this class than Walter Nolen and he could scream up boards in the offseason circuit.