2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with huge surprises

25. Pittsburgh Steelers: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Steelers couldn’t land Brandon Aiyuk. They couldn’t land Davante Adams. They couldn’t land Christian Kirk. They settled for Mike Williams but also maybe gave away their 2025 NFL Draft strategy in the process.

If the Steelers are going to bring Russell Wilson back into the fold next season – and that feels like it will probably happen – then they need some guys who can win after the catch and win deep. But they also need to make receiver selections with the long-term future in mind and Emeka Egbuka is going to eventually be a young quarterback’s best friend in Pittsburgh.

Or if they get a veteran retread, he will be that guy’s best friend as well. He plays the slot extremely well and he’s well-built, a willing blocker, and exactly the type of guy who seems to thrive in Pittsburgh.

26. Washington Commanders: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

The Washington Commanders have put together one of the best seasons in recent franchise history thanks to rookie quarterback and likely NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. Daniels and the Commanders have proven they can be a viable threat going forward in the NFC East, but the Commanders obviously need to continue to invest in the positions around Daniels.

Starting with the offensive line.

Aireontae Ersery is such a natural mover at the tackle position and he is an absolute mauler in the running game, especially when he gets out in space and into the second level.

He wouldn’t even have to change uniform colors going from Minnesota to Washington and would likely be a Day 1 starter for this team.