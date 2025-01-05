2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with huge surprises

27. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

There’s no question that Michigan players are going to be tied to Jim Harbaugh, but I think that extends to John Harbaugh as well. The Ravens are always one of those teams who will find a tremendous value no matter where they are picking in the NFL Draft, usually late, and this type of pick would be no exception.

You have the opportunity to get a 300-plus pounder who can move really well and has big-time traits to be able to push the pocket?

The Ravens have been so stout against the run this season which helps create rough down and distance situations for the opposition. I don’t think they would shy away from strengthening that strength here to make sure they give Lamar Jackson and the offense as many possessions throughout the course of the season as possible.

28. Philadelphia Eagles: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Financially speaking, the Eagles might just be stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to 2024 free agent acquisition Bryce Huff, one of the team’s biggest pickups of the entire offseason.

Financially or not, the Eagles felt like they needed that kind of juice off the edge, at least in certain packages, and Huff hasn’t really been out on the field to give it to them. Nor has he been as productive with the Eagles as we saw from him when he was with the New York Jets.

Mike Green has been one of the most productive pass rushers in all of college football this past season racking up 17 sacks and 23 tackles for loss this past season at Marshall. NFL teams value pressure players every single year and even though he’s not built like a traditional defensive end, Vic Fangio has historically done very well with slighter edge guys who can rotate in and play big roles for him on passing downs.

He wants to get home with four as much as possible and this guy can help him do that.