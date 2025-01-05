2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with huge surprises

29. Buffalo Bills: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

The Buffalo Bills are likely going to be in a position to be able to go best player available here late in the first round, wherever they end up picking in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With that being said, the best players available in this draft are more likely than not going to be defensive linemen or edge players. This draft is chock full of them.

The Bills have a number of quality players on their defensive front already but this is one of those position groups where it’s going to be nice to have cost-controlled guys who can produce over the life of a five-year rookie deal with Josh Allen taking up such a big slice of the salary cap pie.

Derrick Harmon was tremendous at Michigan State before transferring to Oregon where he was also fantastic this past year, racking up 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks for the Ducks.

30. Minnesota Vikings: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

What do you give the offense that seemingly has the most enviable group of skill players in the entire league?

How about another weapon?

The Vikings signed Aaron Jones this past offseason to be their primary back and he’s done a fantastic job since coming over from the rival Green Bay Packers. But at Jones’s age, the Vikings might not even bring him back this offseason. They could go into the draft with Cam Akers (or something) and plan on taking advantage of what looks to be one of the best running back classes we’ve seen in some time.

Omarion Hampton has been gaining a ton of steam this season as a possible 1st-round target at the position with back-to-back seasons averaging 5.9 yards per carry with 15 rushing touchdowns and some serious chops on third downs, both as a receiver and pass protector.