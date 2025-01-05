2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with huge surprises

31. Detroit Lions: Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

The Detroit Lions have a couple of guys entering their “mid” 30s on the interior offensive line with Graham Glasgow and Kevin Zeitler at the guard positions. They might bring one (or even both) back, but starting up a plan for the future and long-term is not a bad idea.

The interior offensive line has become one of those areas of an NFL roster in which it’s hard to keep guys around at a reasonable rate these days. Guards are getting upwards of $20 million per year on new deals.

That won’t be Glasgow or Zeitler for the Lions – those guys are more likely to go year to year at this point. But they could get a young stud on the interior offensive line to come in and punish people in the running game. It would make sense for the Lions to just literally take the best defender available here but that might be a bit of recency bias due to injuries. The offense is the strength of this team and there’s nothing wrong with strengthening that area.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

For just about as long as Patrick Mahomes has been in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs have not had stability at the left tackle position.

It’s almost remarkable considering the amount of success this team has been able to have, quite frankly.

The Chiefs have tried just about everything, including kicking Joe Thuney out from the left guard position to the left tackle position (which of course he played well). But that’s not the ideal alignment for this team. They’ve tried a million different ways to fix this position for the long term and just haven’t been able to do it.

They are likely going to try again this offseason and for KC, it just makes so much sense to have a player on a rookie contract excel in this role if at all possible to free up the salary cap for other spots.

Cameron Williams has all of the tools to be a high-level starting tackle in the NFL but he needs the proper coaching. Some have compared his situation to that of Amarius Mims a year ago. Hopefully, Kansas City can give it to him.