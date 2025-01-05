2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with huge surprises

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-round mock draft predictions

33. Tennessee Titans: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

34. Cleveland Browns: TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina

35. New York Giants: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

36. New England Patriots: Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia

37. Chicago Bears: Grey Zabel, OT, North Dakota State

38. New York Jets: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue

39. Las Vegas Raiders: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

40. Chicago Bears: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

41. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

42. New Orleans Saints: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

43. San Francisco 49ers: Landon Jackson, DL/EDGE, Arkansas

44. Dallas Cowboys: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

45. Arizona Cardinals: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE/DL, Ole Miss

46. Indianapolis Colts: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

47. Cincinnati Bengals: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas

48. Atlanta Falcons: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

49. Miami Dolphins: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

50. Seattle Seahawks: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU

51. Denver Broncos: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

52. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

53. Houston Texans: Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee

54. Carolina Panthers: Savion Williams, WR, TCU

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

56. Green Bay Packers: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

57. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

58. Baltimore Ravens: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

59. Washington Commanders: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

60. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

61. Buffalo Bills: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

62. Buffalo Bills: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

63. Detroit Lions: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

64. Kansas City Chiefs: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

We won’t highlight every single pick here in the second round of this 2025 NFL mock draft, but a few notable picks stand out.

First, we have the Miami Dolphins taking tight end Harold Fannin Jr. out of Bowling Green, which would be a fascinating selection given the season he’s just had and how well Jonnu Smith has played in Mike McDaniel’s offense.

McDaniel needs to get his own version of a George Kittle and Fannin just set the FBS record for receptions in a season for a tight end (117).

The Denver Broncos address another big need for their offense at the running back position with Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson, a workhorse back who could be a dynamic threat in the NFL even more than he was with the Hawkeyes thanks to their lack of a passing game overall. Javonte Williams is an unrestricted free agent who is likely to latch on with another team in 2025.

The Chargers get Arizona State star Cam Skattebo who is going to be one of the favorite players in this draft class among coaches in the league. I would venture to guess a coach like Jim Harbaugh would be drooling at the opportunity to add a weapon like Skattebo to his unit especially if he’s already got Colston Loveland in place.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be in the market for a QB with some upside in this class and Jaxson Dart is a name that continues to pop up lately as someone NFL teams are highly intrigued by.