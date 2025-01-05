2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with huge surprises

3. Cleveland Browns: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The Cleveland Browns are in a tough position going into the 2025 offseason thanks to quarterback Deshaun Watson. They are already entering their fourth year of the Watson experiment, believe it or not, and it feels like he’s going to be the most expensive emergency third quarterback in the NFL next season.

I just don’t see a path to Watson being the starter in Cleveland next year as bad as he has been so far in his time with the organization, and while he’s still getting paid, the Browns have to move on or Kevin Stefanski is going to lose his job as the team’s head coach.

Cam Ward is coming off of a sensational season at Miami and just like Shedeur Sanders, you won’t find many out there who believe he’s truly a consensus top-3 player in this draft class but the quarterback position will drive teams to do some crazy things.

4. New York Giants: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

I haven’t put Jalen Milroe in the first round of some of my most recent 2025 NFL mock draft projections just as we all awaited his official decision about whether or not he would be returning to Alabama, but I do think he’s taking the right path toward elevating his stock substantially by going to the Senior Bowl later this month.

Until Black Monday comes, we don’t know whether or not the Giants are still going to be coached by Brian Daboll, but I don’t hate the idea of Daboll getting his hands on Milroe and building an offense around him. You already have a top-tier receiver in Malik Nabers. Tyrone Tracy looks like he’s going to be an absolute stud out of the backfield.

Add in Milroe’s dynamic playmaking ability and Daboll might finally have something to work with at this position. It’s not a carbon copy of what he had with Josh Allen earlier in his career, but you can work with Milroe as a passer while utilizing his tremendous abilities as a runner in a similar way.