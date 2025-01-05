2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with huge surprises

7. New York Jets: Mason Graham, DL, MIchigan

There are going to be a lot bigger fish to fry in New York this offseason than the interior defensive line, but at this point, we just have no clue how they are going to begin to pick up the pieces of what Aaron Rodgers has seemingly dismantled.

The Jets need a new general manager. They need a new head coach. They probably need a new quarterback. They could have players asking for trades this offseason. It’s going to get worse before it gets better.

You need guys like Mason Graham for your rebuild because if you have a defensive front that can win on a consistent basis, you’re probably pretty likely to be able to keep games close. With the emergence of Will McDonald IV this past season, the addition of another pressure player like Graham could take the Jets’ defensive front to another level rather quickly.

8. Las Vegas Raiders: Tetaiora McMillan, WR, Arizona

I know everybody wants to see the Las Vegas Raiders add a quarterback but their current head coach does not care about NFL Draft positioning. And nor should he. Antonio Pierce may only get one shot to be a head coach in the NFL and he’s not going to deliberately try to lose.

While the Raiders don’t have their long-term QB on the roster currently, I think this team is going to be aggressive in finding the best non-rookie possible even if they plan to select one in the draft. We could see the Raiders be similar to the Falcons from last year and that could even include Kirk Cousins coming to Vegas…

Either way, the Raiders already have an absolute alien in their offensive weapon arsenal in Brock Bowers, how about adding another in Tetairoa McMillan? Eventually, some quarterback is going to step in and have an elite couple of young playmakers to get the ball to.