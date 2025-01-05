2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with huge surprises

9. Chicago Bears: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

Caleb Williams is going to make David Carr blush with all of the sacks he’s taken this year. Williams has been taken down far too many times for comfort this season and the Bears are honestly just fortunate that he hasn’t been hurt at this stage. There is no question about the direction they need to take with this pick.

We’ve said it many times before, but this draft could offer the Bears a pretty decent chance to simply take the best offensive lineman on their board.

With Will Campbell, the discussion has been centered around arm length and whether he’s a tackle or guard at the next level. The Bears won’t discriminate. They need to assemble a brand-new best five on the offensive line with Darnell Wright Sharpied in at the right tackle position.

10. New Orleans Saints: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

The New Orleans Saints are going to be in reload mode this offseason, but how weird was the decision to re-sign Alvin Kamara during the 2024 season?

I get it from Kamara’s perspective – get all you can while you can – but from the Saints’ perspective? What sense does it make to hand a bag to your veteran running back with a potential rebuild looming?

Maybe this team feels like it’s going to be able to be much more competitive in 2025 than the outside perspective assumes, and I don’t blame them. The injury bug bit the Saints more than most teams in the NFL this season and a fully healthy roster showed what it could do in the first couple of weeks last year.

The Saints are going to try to run it back but they need some additional help in a variety of places, especially off the edge defensively. Georgia’s Jalon Walker could be a big-time weapon for that defense as a rookie.