2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with huge surprises

11. San Francisco 49ers: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

A lot of people in the national media are starting to catch up to a narrative we’ve already exposed a number of times within the last year.

The 49ers are a tremendous, well-run organization. They have elite personnel when healthy. But this team has struggled to draft well – especially defensively – in recent years.

There is probably no better example of this team’s struggle in the NFL Draft than the selection of Jake Moody in the third round. Why take a kicker in the third round at all? The 49ers spending a top-100 pick on a kicker when you could take a shot on a pass rusher or literally anything else is indicative of at least a bit of hubris.

The Niners need help off the edge and along the defensive line, so there might not be a more perfect fit for this roster than Mykel Williams, who can play all over the defensive front and cause havoc for opposing offenses.

12. Indianapolis Colts: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

And here we have a player making his debut in the first round of one of our 2025 NFL mock draft scenarios as Alabama star linebacker Jihaad Campbell is jumping all the way into the top 12 picks overall.

The Indianapolis Colts have had a pretty rough season defensively which could end up leading to the dismissal of defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Time will tell. Regardless, whoever is calling the plays defensively for the Colts might need another linebacker alongside Zaire Franklin as EJ Speed is set to hit free agency in the Spring.

Having a player like Campbell could make it feel like the Colts have 12 guys out there on the field at all times. He flies around the field and makes plays. He has 117 total tackles, five sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles this season for Alabama.