2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with huge surprises

13. Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

If there was an award for the most frequently projected pick in our 2025 NFL mock drafts, it would undoubtedly be Ashton Jeanty to the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys might have a little something to say about this position being as big of a “need” considering how well Rico Dowdle played down the stretch this season and if they bring him back in free agency, they might go a different direction than Jeanty in round one.

And to be fair, there has only been one running back with as many carries at the college level as Jeanty drafted in the first round in recent years (Darren McFadden, 2008). There’s a lot of mileage on these tires already but Jeanty has the chance to be a game-changer.

The idea of a big-time running back helping reshape the Dallas offense with a healthy Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb could make this team a threat once again.

14. Arizona Cardinals: Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

The Arizona Cardinals looked like they were about to be a fun comeback story this season and after their bye week, they just completely collapsed. It was a rough sight to see, but it helped expose some of the areas of need this team has going forward, including and maybe especially on the defensive front.

Luckily for Jonathan Gannon, whose best units in Philadelphia brought pass rush in waves, this draft class is absolutely loaded with both edge guys and versatile defensive linemen who can come in and make an impact right away.

Gannon is going to be all about the guys with traits and there’s no question that Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart brings traits in spades. Listed at 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, he’s got the type of length teams covet on the interior defensive line but he can also line up out wide and bring pressure from a variety of alignments.