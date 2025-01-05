2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with huge surprises

15. Miami Dolphins: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

It’s wild that we’re already talking about this, but Terron Armestead is going to turn 34 years old this offseason. The Miami Dolphins haven’t gotten first-round caliber play out of Austin Jackson on the right side and they might need to start thinking about investing in the offensive tackle position for the future.

We could see the Dolphins turn to someone like Malaki Starks here as well given the fact they lost Brandon Jones in free agency last year and could lose Jevon Holland in 2025 as well, but protecting Tua Tagovailoa – who is already injury prone as it is – should be their highest priority.

Kelvin Banks has a chance to end up being the best tackle from this rookie class. He’s still just 20 years old and his best football should be ahead of him, and his athletic traits will make him an ideal fit for the Mike McDaniel offense. The question with Banks is whether or not he has the ideal size and length to be a staple at the NFL level at the tackle position. If not, the Dolphins could mold him into a stud at guard as well.

16. Cincinnati Bengals: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

One of the more underrated storylines of the 2024 offseason was the fact that Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson asked for a trade right around the time of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Obviously, that wish was not granted.

The Bengals may have to figure out an alternative in the near future anyway. Hendrickson probably won’t be around much longer, and now the other starter – Sam Hubbard – is coming off of a torn ACL which he suffered relatively late in the season.

The Bengals seem to have a “type” off the edge and while they don’t always prioritize the guys who post the craziest workout numbers at the NFL Combine, they like to go after guys who will be relentless in getting after the quarterback and that is exactly what you get out of Nic Scourton.

From Purdue to Texas A&M, he never lacked for effort or hustle off the edge and already has a well-developed arsenal of pass rush moves.