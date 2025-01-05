2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with huge surprises

17. Atlanta Falcons: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Atlanta Falcons prioritized the offense in the 2024 offseason to a fault, and they realized it the closer they got to the start of the season. That’s why we saw them go after Matthew Judon in a trade with the Patriots and it’s why we saw them attack their need in the defensive backfield by signing Justin Simmons late in the offseason as well.

The Falcons know they have to upgrade on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, and they will need to do it with some cost-controlled players on the roster thanks to the dead money they are about to incur with the Kirk Cousins situation.

How about staying with a local product in Malaki Starks, who has been playing college ball the last handful of years with the Georgia Bulldogs. This would be a huge win for the Falcons fan base and Starks could join forces with Jessie Bates as a longer-term option instead of Simmons.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

There’s no question about what the biggest need is for the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 offseason: Offensive line.

Well, it’s possible actually that the quarterback position could vault up the list. We know the Seahawks have the weapons to make waves in the NFC West but the Seahawks could save $25 million by cutting or trading Geno Smith this offseason with only $13 million in dead money.

Geno has done some great things since getting the starting gig in 2022 but the Seahawks might be looking at the long term and if they have a chance to go after someone, you never know…

With that in mind, the best thing is probably going to be to roll with Smith for one more year and upgrade the situation around him, reevaluating quarterback in 2026. Getting Josh Simmons or any available offensive tackle here would likely help the Seahawks just about as much as anything. Then on Day 2, they can focus in on the interior offensive line.