2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two round mock draft with insane trades
19. Arizona Cardinals - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
The Arizona Cardinals are in first place in the NFC West folks. They won four games all of last year and have won four of their first eight. I told you this team was going to be better than you think. However, the rebuild is clearly not done yet, as when current GM Monti Ossenfort took over, the roster may have been the worst in the NFL.
He’s still got another offseason’s worth of work to beef up this roster, especially on defense. I trust that he’ll do that, so in the 2025 NFL Draft, I mocked another pass rusher to them, which is exactly what they need. Another cornerback could also be up for grabs here for the Cardinals, but this is most definitely a team that can make the postseason this year.
That might surprise some people, but they have a good thing going.
20. Los Angeles Chargers - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
It’s actually insane that Luther Burden fell to pick 20 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, but here we are. The Los Angeles Chargers are 4-3 on the season and have one of the best defenses in the NFL. However, it’s obvious that their offense is missing some juice. Many thought that the team should have taken Malik Nabers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but they did the right thing and went with Joe Alt, the stud right tackle.
Now, the Chargers may be at a point heading into the 2025 NFL Draft to take a first-round wide receiver, which is something they need. I went with Luther Burden, who profiles similarly to Ja’Marr Chase at the next level. This could be a huge get for the Chargers and could give Justin Herbert a true no. 1 wide receiver to get the most out of this offense.