2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two round mock draft with insane trades
29. Washington Commanders - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
The Washington Commanders picking this low in the 2025 NFL Draft at this point is insane. I had no idea the team was going to be this good, and heck, I’m not sure if Washington knew it either. Rookie QB Jayden Daniels has played out of his mind this year and is probably the favorite for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
The Commanders were able to complete a Hail Mary as time expired in Week 8 to defeat the Chicago Bears, and they are also in first place in the NFC East. This team is firing on all cylinders, and don’t look now, but their defense is beginning to put it together. The team can go in a number of directions here, so I just went with tackle Aireontae Ersery from Minnesota.
They may end up being quite aggressive this coming offseason, so that could give them a ton of flexibility coming into the NFL Draft. General Manager Adam Peters seemed to hit a grand slam with the selection of Jayden Daniels, so his job is getting a lot easier as time goes on.
30. Houston Texans - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
The Houston Texans aren’t excelling on either side of the ball this year. They’re pretty average on offense and defense. CJ Stroud is playing well this year, but the Texans are dealing with a ton of injuries as well. DeMeco Ryans is a former NFL linebacker and was quite good when he played. It would not shock me to see the Texans hit on a linebacker in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Stroud still gives the team a ton of room to go all-in until further notice, so they could again be aggressive in free agency this coming season, and we’ve seen a ton of first-round defensive prospects from Georgia make it in the NFL recently. That could bode well for Jalon Walker who would be coming into an awesome situation playing with guys like Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.