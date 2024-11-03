2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two round mock draft with insane trades
31. Detroit Lions - Tyler Booker, iOL, Alabama
In my opinion, the Detroit Lions are the best team in football. They have the best roster, a borderline top-5 QB, and are very good in the trenches. Last offseason, they lost Jonah Jackson in free agency to the Los Angeles Rams, but they did replace him with veteran guard Kevin Zeitler.
Zeitler is on a one-year deal, so he’ll need to be replaced even if they bring him back in 2025. I went with Tyler Booker from Alabama in this NFL mock draft. Lions GM Brad Holmes has been a mastermind in the NFL Draft, so there is reason to believe Booker would be a home-run pick for the Lions.
This could be the year that the Lions get over the hump, as the San Francisco 49ers don’t seem nearly as good as they were last year. That’s partly due to injuries, but it does open up a small window for the Lions to make a run. They’re the best team in the NFL and could end up with the 32nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Right now, they have pick 31.
32. Dallas Cowboys (via KC) - Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
With the Kansas City Chiefs trading up to take TE Colston Loveland, the Dallas Cowboys get sent all the way down to pick 32. But that’s OK, as Dallas does need more draft picks to re-tool this roster the proper way. Well, their first-round pick in this NFL mock draft is Tyleik Williams, someone who could hopefully shore up their defensive front.
Yes, the Cowboys need another wide receiver and a starting-caliber running back, but come on guys, good NFL teams are built from the inside-out, so getting someone in the trenches is the obvious move here. However, would this be a pick that Jerry Jones actually makes? Maybe not, as he may want to take the flashy offensive player instead.
That wraps up our first round, so let’s dive into the second round now.