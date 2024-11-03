2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two round mock draft with insane trades
3. Las Vegas Raiders (via NE) - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
Trade! The New England Patriots have traded down, and the Las Vegas Raiders have traded up several spots. The Raiders need a QB, obviously, and take Jalen Milroe in his NFL mock draft. Milroe may be the biggest “boom or bust” prospect at QB, and given how the Raiders are fun, that type of player fits the franchise.
The team seriously trotted out Gardner Minshew II to begin the season and were not able to land a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft. I don’t think they expected someone like Michael Penix Jr to be off the board before the Raiders got to him. The Denver Broncos picked right before them and took Bo Nix.
If the team wants to rebuild the right way, they must take a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, period. This team, beyond the QB, needs a ton of help on both sides of the ball, but getting the QB fixes most things.
4. New York Jets - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
Doesn’t this just feel right? The New York Jets need to blow their operation up and start from scratch, but I am not sure they do that. Travis Hunter can play both wide receiver and cornerback, so this could end up being a very smart pick by the Jets. It’s hard to say who is going to be making the decisions for New York, as I am not sure Joe Douglas survives this season.
And Woody Johnson may be meddling too much for the Jets to make the right move here. They hold the 4th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at the moment and need to take a QB, but that is what smart franchises do. The Jets are not one of those franchises.