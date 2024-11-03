2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two round mock draft with insane trades
9. New York Giants - Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
The New York Giants probably wanted to draft Jayden Daniels in the 2024 NFL Draft. Well, they didn’t, and trotted out Daniel Jones for his sixth year with the team. I just have no idea how Jones was able to fleece the Giants this much to make it to 2024. It was clear by year two that this player was not a franchise QB in the NFL.
And let’s be honest here; Brian Daboll is a very good head coach, but his GM, Joe Schoen, has not done him any favors. The Giants decision to re-sign Daniel Jones two offseasons ago was a horrid mistake and set this franchise back years.
The G-Men currently hold pick nine in the 2025 NFL Draft, so with that pick, they take Carson Beck from Georgia. Daboll gets a young QB he can develop, and furthermore, the Giants are financially able to do a hard-reset at the QB position this offseason.
Drafting Beck and signing a veteran bridge QB in the mold of Jacoby Brissett or Andy Dalton could be the type of set-up at QB that gets the Giants back on the right track for the future.
10. Miami Dolphins - Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas
The Miami Dolphins have an injury-prone QB in Tua Tagovailoa who they extended this past offseason. I’m not sure the Dolphins will be able to win a Super Bowl with Tagovailoa, but since they committed to him, they also need to do some extra work to build around him.
It’s clear that he’s the type of QB who needs a good bit of help to play well, so the Dolphins take tackle Kelvin Banks from Texas in this NFL mock draft. I could see Miami blowing everything up in the near future if the 2025 season does not go the way they hoped.
It’s a situation where it truly feels like the Dolphins are hanging by a thread and have one last shot in 2025 with this current set-up to make some noise.