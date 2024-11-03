2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two round mock draft with insane trades
13. Kansas City Chiefs (via DAL) Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Trade! The Kansas City Chiefs are trading way up in this NFL mock draft and get someone in Colston Loveland who they hope can replace TE Travis Kelce for the long-term. As much as Kelce means to the franchise, he’s aging well into his 30s and just isn’t the player he once was, period.
This happens with every player. The future Hall of Famer may not even play that much longer, so Chiefs GM Brett Veach does some early homework and grabs Loveland. He’s arguably the best TE prospect in the NFL Draft class and would give Patrick Mahomes immediate production. The Chiefs are down both Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown for most, if not all of the 2024 NFL Season.
The Chiefs playmakers are in a tough spot right now, so for the present and future, they will need some reinforcements. Well, Veach gets someone like that in Loveland. Would this be too bold of a move for the Chiefs? If you consider how good Veach is in the draft, you could argue that he has the flexibility to part with draft capital to trade up.
14. Indianapolis Colts - Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
The Indianapolis Colts are officially a disaster, as they recently benched second-year QB Anthony Richardson. Richardson was and is still a project and got just 10 starts before being sent to the bench. If this was done because he’s playing poorly, it’s a mistake, but if they benched him because he took himself out of the game in Week 8 due to being a bit tired, it makes sense.
Either way, the Colts need to figure out their defense, so I went with Kenneth Grant with the 14th overall pick in this NFL mock draft. Frankly, I am not sure Colts GM Chris Ballard still needs to be calling the shots in Indy, but there is no indication he is going anywhere.