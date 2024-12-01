2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major surprises
37. New York Jets - Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
Surprise? Maybe. The New York Jets clearly need to figure out their QB situation, and it was a huge mistake from the beginning that this team had all that faith in a QB in Aaron Rodgers who is 40 years old and multiple years past his prime. The Jets fired Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas this season, so this franchise is approaching a rebuild.
With that said, Douglas did hit on a lot of draft picks, so this roster isn't bare-bones by any means. Truly, if they can hit on a rookie QB, this team is going to start winning again. Quinn Ewers is a good value pick here in the second round of this 2025 NFL mock draft. Perhaps he could sit behind Tyrod Taylor for a year or another veteran QB that the Jets have their eyes on.
38. Tennessee Titans - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Kenneth Grant could go in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but in this mock draft, he drops to the top of the second round. The Titans took Malaki Starks in the first round and will double-down on another defensive player here in the second round. If this actually does happen, it could be a clear indication that the team is willing to give Will Levis a third year. He really hasn't been too bad this year. It's up-and-down, but the "up" might be enough for the front office.
39. Cleveland Browns - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
The Cleveland Browns should let current RB Nick Chubb depart in free agency. The Browns need to figure out their QB situation as we know, but they also have to keep their other positions in mind. The team looks to replace Chubb with Omarion Hampton from UNC.
Perhaps this NFL mock draft has the Browns laying the groundwork for a QB they have in mind down the line?
40. Chicago Bears - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
The Chicago Bears have two-straight picks here in the second round of this 2025 NFL mock draft. They used their first-round pick here on OT Kelvin Banks from Texas, and they will continue to address the trenches at pick 40 with Princely Umanmielen from Ole Miss. The Bears do boast a good roster, and it's really only a strong coaching staff away from being a legitimate team once again.