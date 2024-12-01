2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major surprises
49. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to add to the defensive side of the ball in this 2025 NFL mock draft. They'll take Maxwell Hairston from Kentucky and try to improve their secondary. Notably, the Bucs brought back safety Jordan Whitehead this past offseason, but did trade former CB Carlton Davis to the Detroit Lions.
Bucs GM Jason Licht definitely has a solid track record with what he has been able to do in the NFL Draft in recent years, so there is reason to believe that Hairston could be another great pick in the secondary for Licht and the Bucs.
50. Arizona Cardinals - Jahdae Barron, S, Texas
The Arizona Cardinals will be in the business of adding as much talent as possible next offseason. That's just what this team needs to do, as we can all see that they are trending in the right direction. At pick 50 in this NFL mock draft, the Cardinals get Jahdae Barron and try to fortify their secondary.
51. Seattle Seahawks - J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
The Seattle Seahawks have not taken a QB thus far in this NFL mock draft, but that is a position they must address this coming offseason. I have no idea why people try to convince the NFL world that Geno Smith is some underrated QB who needs more respect - Seattle isn't going to win very much if they continue starting him.
You would ideally like to see the Seahawks taking a first-round QB, but they were not able to do that in this mock draft and will take a pass rusher in J.T. Tuimoloau in the second round.
52. Atlanta Falcons - Harold Perkins Jr, LB, LSU
The Atlanta Falcons need help all across their defense, so this pick should not be a surprise. Harold Perkins could be one of the first linebackers that hears his named called in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Falcons grab him here at pick 52 and in hopes that he can stabilize the middle part of that unit.