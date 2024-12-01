2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major surprises
57. Baltimore Ravens - Mansoor Delane, CB, Virginia Tech
It's actually insane to me that the Baltimore Ravens passing defense is as bad as it is given the talent they have within the secondary. At pick 57 in this mock draft, they take CB Mansoor Delane from Virginia Tech. The Ravens have had among two of the best at their position in Kyle Hamilton and Marlon Humphrey, but perhaps a new, younger player coming into this unit could be a missing piece.
Beyond the secondary, Baltimore has continually disappointed in the postseason. Can they make that desired Super Bowl run this year? If so, we'll be having some much different conversations about this team. Baltimore opts to bolster their secondary at the bottom of the second round.
58. Pittsburgh Steelers - T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina
In the fist round, the Pittsburgh Steelers took Jalen Milroe in hopes that he can sit behind Russell Wilson for a year and learn the ropes. The Steelers need to find a long-term QB situation, and they take a chance with Milroe. In the second round of this mock draft, PIttsburgh bolsters their defensive front, as guys like Cam Heyward and TJ Watt are getting up there in age. Larry Ogunjobi is not young, either.
T.J. Sanders from South Carolina can be the beginning of a new generation along the Steelers defensive front.
59. Green Bay Packers - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
The Green Bay Packers took care of business in Week 13 of the 2024 NFL Season and may be a Super Bowl contender depending on who you ask. It's up to GM Brian Gutekunst to continue hitting on draft picks, which is one thing he has done at a high level in recent years. The Packers take EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku at pick 59 in this NFL mock draft.
60. Buffalo Bills - Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
The Buffalo Bills bolster their defensive front with Kyle Kennard from South Carolina at pick 60. Buffalo may end up being the biggest threat to the Kansas City Chiefs this year, and this could be the year where Buffalo actually takes care of business against them in the postseason.