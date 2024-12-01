2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major surprises
61. Buffalo Bills - Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon
The Buffalo Bills have the 61st overall pick as well and take Josh Conerly Jr, a tackle from Oregon. While the Bills do have a solid tackle duo in Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown, I see no harm in taking someone they can work with and try to develop behind the scenes.
Buffalo is another team that has typically always been strong in the trenches, so a pick like this should not come as a surprise.
62. Philadelphia Eagles - Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
The Philadelphia Eagles take EDGE Jack Sawyer from Ohio State at pick 62. Philly is always a team that boasts one of the best rosters in the NFL, and much of their success in the Howie Roseman era has been due to their elite pass rushers. It wasn't just a couple of years ago where this team had four players with double-digit sacks.
Roseman continues to get stronger across the defensive line and makes Sawyer the pick here.
63. Kansas City Chiefs - Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn State
The Kansas City Chiefs love themselves those mid and late-round defensive backs. Kevin Winston Jr is their second round pick and could be someone that steps into an immediate role in Steve Spagnuolo's defense. KC has definitely delt the loss of L'Jarius Sneed, who they traded to the Tennessee Titans this past offseason.
Their secondary is still solid, but I would expect some reinforcements added this coming offseason.
64. Detroit Lions - Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia
To wrap up this two-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Detroit Lions take guard Tate Ratledge from Georgia. Starting guard Kevin Zeitler is a free agent following the 2024 NFL Season, so the Lions may want to have some long-term options to fill that void.
The Lions took Christian Mahogany in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he was a sixth-round pick. Detroit uses a much higher pick here for Ratledge. Brad Holmes will continue investing a ton of resources into the trenches. It's a huge reason why this franchise is as successful as they have been over the last couple seasons.