2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major surprises
5. Carolina Panthers - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
Have the Carolina Panthers seen enough from Bryce Young to give him a third year? I am not sure, but with both Ward and Sanders off the board, the Panthers do not have a QB they like at this stage in the mock draft and will take Abdul Carter, who is among the best pass rushers in the country. The team recently traded Brian Burns to the New York Giants, so they look to fill that void with Carter.
6. New York Jets - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
The New York Jets take Travis Hunter in this 2025 NFL mock draft. Hunter is arguably the best player in the country and could win the Heisman Trophy in 2024. He also may want to play both wide receiver and cornerback at the NFL level, and you could argue that the Jets have needs at both positions.
New York kicks off their potential post-Aaron Rodgers era with Travis Hunter.
7. Tennessee Titans - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Malaki Starks is among the best defensive backs in the country, and he heads to Tennessee with the seventh overall pick in this 2025 NFL mock draft. The Titans are an interesting team - Will Levis seems pretty up and down but has shown some nice things here and there, so you have to wonder if the Titans are willing to give Levis another season.
But much like the Panthers, they are not really in range for another QB at this stage, so they settle for Starks, who could be the best player on their board when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around.
8. Cleveland Browns - Will Johnson, CB. Michigan
The Cleveland Browns are yet another team that needs to take a QB but does not really have one to take in this NFL mock draft. They'll end up with Will Johnson from Michigan, who is the best cornerback in the country. The Browns are a total mess if you ask me and just need to get some good, young players in their building.