2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major surprises
13. Indianapolis Colts - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The Indianapolis Colts could be quite the dangerous team with a stud tight end on their roster. And oh yeah, the QB position is pretty important, too. Anthony Richardson has had an iffy start to his career if we are being honest, but to still some optimism into the Colts fanbase, it is worth nothing that Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills did not truly breakout until year three.
So there could be some time left for Richardson, and giving him an elite receiving weapon at the tight end position in Colston Loveland could be what helps him get over the edge and into where many want him to be.
14. Dallas Cowboys - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Dallas Cowboys defense feels more secure than their offense, so I went with the wide receiver position here. It's clear that Dallas does need another option next to CeeDee Lamb, and the big-bodied target in Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona could be exactly what this offense needs.
I am curious to see if the Cowboys make any major changes this offseason. If so, they could target a much more valuable position in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need help all along their defense, so it should be no surprise that a pass rusher is being mocked to them with the 15th overall pick. Nic Scourton heads Tampa Bay to see if he help bring some energy into this unit.
Offensively, they are in good hands with Baker Mayfield, but they are in need of some help defensively. Todd Bowles gets a pass rusher here about halfway through the first round.
16. Los Angeles Rams - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
The Los Angeles Rams may have to make some sort of decision with QB Matthew Stafford in the near future, so it would not shock me if they tried to get a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft. Well, in the first round, they elect not to and instead get a stud WR prospect in Luther Burden from Missouri. Burden seems to profile similarly to guys like Deebo Samuel and Ja'Marr Chase, so this could end up being a lethal duo for the future alongside Cooper Kupp.
The Rams take Burden at pick 16.