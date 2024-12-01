2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major surprises
17. San Francisco 49ers - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee
The San Francisco 49ers may be headed toward some sort of re-tooling next offseason. Their main foundation seems to be cracking, and it would be smart if Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch tried to infuse this roster with some younger talent. One area where they have always invested heavily into is the defensive front, and I do not see how that changes in 2025.
I went with James Pearce Jr, the stud pass rusher from Tennessee who just lives in the opposition's backfield. He would be a welcome addition for the 49ers. The team could also target a tackle, cornerback, or even a wide receiver in the first round in 2025.
18. Arizona Cardinals - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
You can tell that the Arizona Cardinals have a lot to like and could be right on the cusp of getting back into contention in 2025. They simply need more talent on both sides of the ball, so I went with some beef along the defensive front in Tyleik Williams from Ohio State at pick 18.
19. Atlanta Falcons - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Atlanta Falcons taking a wide receiver may not be the popular move here, but this team does have a solid roster. I would argue, and many others would, that this team needs to invest more into their pass rush, but with Michael Penix Jr waiting in the wings, I could see a scenario where GM Terry Fontenot heads to the free agent market to try and fix the defense.
This could allow him to take a young playmaker to perhaps build a long-term connection with Penix. The other thing to note here is if the Falcons would actually keep Penix on the bench again in 2025. Do they want to stick with Kirk Cousins for year two? Only time will tell.
20. Seattle Seahawks - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
The Seattle Seahawks lost starting center Connor Williams to retirement a few weeks ago, which felt pretty random, but here we are. The Hawks most definitely needed more OL help even if Williams was still in the picture. I took Cameron Williams from Texans with their 20th overall pick.
Whether they stick with Geno Smith or not is irrelevant here - this team needs to invest into their offensive line in the worst way.