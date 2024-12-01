2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major surprises
21. Washington Commanders - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
The Washington Commanders do need to figure out their WR room for the long-term, as Terry McLaurin is getting older. Washington continues to try and make life easier for Jayden Daniels and take Isaiah Bond from Texas in the first round of this NFL mock draft.
They are riding a three-game winning streak, but another weapon on offense could stabilize this unit in 2025 and beyond.
22. Houston Texans - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
The Houston Texans take Shavon Revel from East Carolina at pick 22. He tore his ACL early in the 2024 college football season, but he could be 100% and ready to go for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season. Houston is a team that most definitely needs to invest into their offensive line, but there is also free agency and the rest of the NFL Draft for them to do that.
23. Denver Broncos - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
A huge missing piece on the Denver Broncos offense is clearly their tight end position, so they nab Tyler Warren in the first round of this 2025 NFL mock draft. You just have to wonder just how much more efficient rookie QB Bo Nix would be if he had a stud TE on offense to begin with.
The Broncos playmakers are just not all that good outside of Courtland Sutton, but their lack of production from the TE room is obvious. I would be shocked if Denver didn't target an offensive tackle or an offensive playmaker in the first round of the actual 2025 NFL Draft. It is an urgent need for this team.
24. Los Angeles Chargers - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
The Los Angeles Chargers are playing with house money in 2024. They are a good team, but they lack explosiveness on both sides of the ball. The Chargers may still be another year after this away from a Super Bowl, as they have not been able to beat very good teams this year. Both sides of the ball need an infusion of talent, so I went with Derrick Harmon, a defensive tackle, at pick 24.