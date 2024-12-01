2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with major surprises
25. Baltimore Ravens - Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona
The Baltimore Ravens let guard John Simpson leave in free agency, and they also traded right tacdkle Morgan Moses in a series of moves that I just did not get last offseason. Sure, they have been fine along the offensive line, but I do believe they could draft someone in the first round. They've got a rookie right tackle, and left tackle Ronnie Stanley is a free agent in 2025.
The offensive line could be a huge need for the Ravens, so in this mock draft, I went with Jonah Savaiinaea, who is a tackle, but someone who may kick inside to guard at the NFL level.
26. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
Would this be a surprise? Maybe not. The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the same position with their QB room in 2024 as they were in 2023; there is no long-term answer on the roster, and no, Justin Fields is not that guy. There is a reason why the Steelers benched Fields, and it's more of an indictment on him that a washed-up QB in Russell Wilson has made this offense better.
Jalen Milroe could benefit from sitting behind Russell Wilson for a year, and at this point, it may only be a matter of time before the Steelers and Wilson agree on some sort of contract extension. He's not been all that good, but the Steelers are winning games, so it's not likely that they just let him depart in free agency in 2025.
27. Green Bay Packers - Waler Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
The Green Bay Packers could go in a number of different directions with their first-round pick in 2025. I went with Walter Nolen here. Green Bay obviously plays in the cold, and one way they have been able to sustain success for years besides their QB room has been their strong play in the trenches, so it would not shock me if that ends up being one of their top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
28. Minnesota Vikings - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
In my opinion, the cornerback position is the Minnesota Vikings most urgent need, and it could be the one position that is preventing this defense from becoming truly elite. The Vikes take CB Benjamin Morrison from Notre Dame in this NFL mock draft.
And they could also insert JJ McCarthy into what could be one of the best overall situations in the NFL. It will be interesting to see if McCarthy does get the reigns in 2025, as Sam Darnold is playing well, and the Vikings did also grab Daniel Jones.