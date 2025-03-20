2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with shocking top-10 shift

9. New Orleans Saints: Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

The Saints aren’t usually in a position to be able to land Jalon Walker in our 2025 NFL mock draft scenarios but this would present them with a very fun scenario. The top two tight ends are still on the board, the top receivers are still on the board, and the top tackles are on the board. Maybe the Saints would be an ideal trade down team to watch for. Getting Jalon Walker gives them more weapons in the pass rush department, either way.

10. Chicago Bears: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

For the longest time, Will Campbell went to the Chicago Bears in just about every mock draft projection. It’s been a while since we’ve seen him fall this far down the board but the Bears would be completing their offensive line overhaul with this pick. After trading for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, after signing Drew Dalman, Will Campbell could be the missing piece for Ben Johnson’s starting five.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

The San Francisco 49ers may have other more pressing needs defensively, but if they are going to throw a massive contract offer at quarterback Brock Purdy, then they’ve got to make sure he’s well protected. Armand Membou might be the best pure tackle in this class but as is the case with most guys these days, he could slide inside to guard is the 49ers saw fit to put him there. He has the size, length, and athleticism to do whatever.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

One of the players whose stock has seemingly been all over the place over the last month-plus is Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker. I think with a player like this, someone who didn’t test great at the NFL Scouting Combine, you’re really relying on tape and the interview process. With Zack Martin retiring, the Cowboys have a need at right guard and Booker could be another plug-and-play starter.