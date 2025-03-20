2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with shocking top-10 shift

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

With a run on EDGE players taking place here in the middle of the first round, the Cincinnati Bengals don’t really have the luxury of waiting around. As we await word on whether or not Trey Hendrickson will be the latest Bengal to get a massive contract extension, the need off the edge is clear. Donovan Ezeiruaku is not generally considered a top-20 player but his college production (16.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss in 2024) will appeal to NFL teams.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

Even though the Seahawks seem to be taking Sam Darnold on a year-to-year trial basis, they need to fortify and upgrade their offensive line. Geno Smith was consistently running for his life and we all know that Sam Darnold already has seen ghosts in the NFL. The Seahawks need to do everything in their power to make sure Darnold is well protected and Grey Zabel might be the best interior player in this class when all is said and done.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Buccaneers are simply taking advantage of a fortuitous situation here. Will Johnson has no business falling this far down the board but you never know what supply and demand at other positions is going to do to cause havoc in the NFL Draft. Johnson has been compared to Pat Surtain in the past for his high floor as a prospect, sound technique at the position, and he would be a nice long-term piece for the Bucs to have. With the run on EDGE guys a few picks earlier, Johnson is the direction here.

20. Denver Broncos: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

The Denver Broncos have been attacking their top needs this offseason one by one, getting some help for Bo Nix in the form of a stronger defense and a true weapon at tight end in Evan Engram. The one position offensively that lacks a clear starting option right now is at running back. Expect the Broncos to go with a running back very early in the 2025 NFL Draft, because Bo Nix can’t carry the team the same way he did in 2024. Omarion Hampton has a chance to go as high as 10th or 12th overall but would be a home run pick for Denver here. If not Hampton, perhaps TreVeyon Henderson who has received some Jahmyr Gibbs comparisons.