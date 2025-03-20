2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with shocking top-10 shift

29. Washington Commanders: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

This is easily the furthest Tetairoa McMillan has fallen in one of our 2025 NFL mock draft projections, and this might be the floor for him. The Commanders have Terry McLaurin and they made a big trade to acquire Deebo Samuel, but McMillan could come in and provide them with the perfect “X” receiver skill set. He might not be as fast as people hoped but he’s got good ball skills and big-play ability.

30. Buffalo Bills: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

We have a newcomer to the first round fray in Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos. Amos has generated some hype lately and has the type of size and speed teams covet at cornerback. The Bills should be motivated to break this odd curse they’ve got going with first-round cornerbacks. Kaiir Elam was just traded to the Cowboys and Tre’Davious White didn’t work out, either. Perhaps Amos can help them get things figured out for the long haul.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Even after signing Jaylon Moore in NFL free agency, the left tackle position remains a question mark for the Kansas City Chiefs. Maybe not to the organization, but is anyone really buying that Moore is going to be the long-term solution? This has been the toughest area for the Chiefs to figure out on a consistent basis in the Patrick Mahomes era. At what point does that start really costing them?

32. Philadelphia Eagles: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

The Philadelphia Eagles lost Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and Brandon Graham from their stellar defensive front this past year. The Super Bowl was proof that you can dominate games defensively in today's NFL when you're able to get pressure with just four guys. James Pearce Jr. can't seem to keep his stock steady these days and he's fallen out of the first round entirely in a number of mock draft scenarios.