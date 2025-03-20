2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with shocking top-10 shift

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-Round Predictions

33. Cleveland Browns: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

34. New York Giants: Azaraye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

35. Tennessee Titans: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

37. Las Vegas Raiders: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

38. New England Patriots: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

39. Chicago Bears: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

40. New Orleans Saints: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

41. Chicago Bears: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

42. New York Jets: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

43. San Francisco 49ers: Demetrius Knight, LB, South Carolina

44. Dallas Cowboys: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

45. Indianapolis Colts: Charles Grant, OL, William & Mary

46. Atlanta Falcons: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

47. Arizona Cardinals: Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo

48. Miami Dolphins: Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

50. Seattle Seahawks: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

51. Denver Broncos: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

52. Seattle Seahawks: Xavier Watts, DB, Notre Dame

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

54. Green Bay Packers: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

56. Buffalo Bills: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas

57. Carolina Panthers: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

58. Houston Texans: Jared Wilson, OL, Georgia

59. Baltimore Ravens: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

60. Detroit Lions: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

61. Washington Commanders: Darien Porter, DB, Iowa State

62. Buffalo Bills: Billy Bowman, DB, Oklahoma

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Jack Bech, WR, TCU

64. Philadelphia Eagles: Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State

One thing we could really see a lot of on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft is teams taking shots on offensive skill players. Here in this second round projection, you see a lot of running backs, tight ends, and receivers coming off the board. As talented as some of the guys are that have been consistently going in the first round, if teams really start to prioritize the trenches and other positions, then the bigger-name skill guys could end up being awesome overall value.

The Browns get the party started with TreVeyon Henderson, one of the most dynamic and explosive playmakers at running back in this draft class. His Ohio State teammate Quinshon Judkins flew off the board a handful of picks after that to the Chicago Bears.

The Tennessee Titans followed up their pick of Cam Ward with the selection of Luther Burden, an after-the-catch stud who physically and play-style wise is sort of reminiscent of Chris Godwin.