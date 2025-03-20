2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with shocking top-10 shift

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-Round Predictions
33. Cleveland Browns: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
34. New York Giants: Azaraye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State
35. Tennessee Titans: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
37. Las Vegas Raiders: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
38. New England Patriots: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
39. Chicago Bears: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
40. New Orleans Saints: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
41. Chicago Bears: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
42. New York Jets: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss
43. San Francisco 49ers: Demetrius Knight, LB, South Carolina
44. Dallas Cowboys: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
45. Indianapolis Colts: Charles Grant, OL, William & Mary
46. Atlanta Falcons: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
47. Arizona Cardinals: Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo
48. Miami Dolphins: Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia
49. Cincinnati Bengals: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
50. Seattle Seahawks: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
51. Denver Broncos: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
52. Seattle Seahawks: Xavier Watts, DB, Notre Dame
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
54. Green Bay Packers: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
55. Los Angeles Chargers: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
56. Buffalo Bills: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas
57. Carolina Panthers: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
58. Houston Texans: Jared Wilson, OL, Georgia
59. Baltimore Ravens: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
60. Detroit Lions: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
61. Washington Commanders: Darien Porter, DB, Iowa State
62. Buffalo Bills: Billy Bowman, DB, Oklahoma
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Jack Bech, WR, TCU
64. Philadelphia Eagles: Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State
One thing we could really see a lot of on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft is teams taking shots on offensive skill players. Here in this second round projection, you see a lot of running backs, tight ends, and receivers coming off the board. As talented as some of the guys are that have been consistently going in the first round, if teams really start to prioritize the trenches and other positions, then the bigger-name skill guys could end up being awesome overall value.
The Browns get the party started with TreVeyon Henderson, one of the most dynamic and explosive playmakers at running back in this draft class. His Ohio State teammate Quinshon Judkins flew off the board a handful of picks after that to the Chicago Bears.
The Tennessee Titans followed up their pick of Cam Ward with the selection of Luther Burden, an after-the-catch stud who physically and play-style wise is sort of reminiscent of Chris Godwin.