2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round predictions with new QBs emerging
19. Denver Broncos: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Despite popular opinion, it appears as though the Denver Broncos might have found themselves a true franchise quarterback in Bo Nix. Nix, the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was significantly scrutinized this past draft cycle because he had a perceived lack of upside at the next level.
He’s got the Broncos at 5-4 (more wins than any rookie QB in franchise history) and the Broncos are on the cusp of already hitting the “over” on their projected win total of 5.5 going into this season.
With that in mind, the clear weakness of this Denver Broncos team is how the team has supported Nix in the playmaker department. Courtland Sutton has been tremendous the last couple of weeks but Denver needs more. They need a consistent threat to raise the floor of the playmaking department. How about the latest from Brian Hartline’s long line of studs coming from that Ohio State program?
It feels like you can just draft Ohio State receivers and immediately improve your offensive weaponry these days. Emeka Egbuka would be a perfect fit for Sean Payton, Bo Nix, and the Broncos.
20. Arizona Cardinals: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
The Arizona Cardinals may have given us a little clue about what they perceive to be their most pressing need going forward with the deal they made at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline. The Cardinals traded a 6th-round pick to get former Denver Broncos 3rd-round pick Baron Browning and his athleticism off the edge.
Perhaps we’ll see the EDGE position remain one of the areas of emphasis for Jonathan Gannon and the Cardinals going into the 2025 NFL Draft.
And at this stage of the 1st round, that’s really where we see some of the best overall value. Nic Scourton is one of the most disruptive players in the entire country and has done the job at both Purdue and Texas A&M. He should be one of the most coveted pass rushers and edge defenders from this class.