2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round predictions with new QBs emerging
21. Los Angeles Chargers: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
It’s basically mandatory for us to project a Michigan Wolverines player to the Los Angeles Chargers in every 2025 NFL Mock Draft, right?
The Chargers are usually taking tight end Colston Loveland here in my mock draft predictions, but Loveland is long gone at this point and the Chargers are forced to go another direction. This team already has one of the best overall defenses in the NFL (the #1 scoring defense, in fact) but why not strengthen a strength?
Jim Harbaugh’s teams are always built to last in the trenches and he wants to have dawgs and depth on both sides of the ball there. Kenneth Grant is a player he’s already hand-picked in the past, so there’s no reason to believe he wouldn’t do it again.
22. Atlanta Falcons: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
When you look at defensive players who have just been flying all over the field and jumping off the tape this season, there are few as impressive as Georgia’s Jalon Walker. Walker has 34 total tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks so far this season.
We’ve seen the Falcons invest so heavily in the offensive side of the ball in recent years that it’s hard to even know where they need to start defensively. But getting a big-time playmaker like Walker can make it feel like you’ve got 12 defenders out there on the field no matter what.
The added bonus here? You’re probably going to sell some jerseys right out of the gate because Bulldogs fans who also love the Falcons are going to already be fully invested in this player.