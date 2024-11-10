2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round predictions with new QBs emerging
23. Houston Texans: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon
Oregon’s Derrick Harmon is one of the hottest players in all of college football right now as it pertains to 2025 NFL Draft stock.
The former Michigan State transfer has been absolutely spreading his wings as a member of the Oregon Ducks. Longtime NFL Draft analyst/expert Rob Rang recently had this to say about what he’s seen from Harmon in the 2024 season:
"Harmon registered three stops, and both forced and recovered a fumble in Oregon's dramatic home win over Ohio State, and these statistics don't come close to capturing how disruptive he was in the middle for the Ducks. Harmon is a virtual boulder inside, capable of eating up double-teams and collapsing the pocket. I have him going 27th overall in my latest mock draft, and he'll be higher than that in the next one."
There’s no question taht Harmon is going to go high in the 2024 NFL Draft, but the Houston Texans are a really fun potential landing spot. They have so much talent on that defensive front that he could very quickly emerge as one of the top young IDL in the NFL.
24. Green Bay Packers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
The Green Bay Packers curiously didn’t make many moves at the cornerback position in the 2024 offseason despite a clear and obvious need. New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley wanted to prioritize revamping the safety position as well as off-ball linebacker, and it turns out that wasn’t a terrible idea.
Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams have been huge acquisitions for this Packers team and the play of Edgerrin Cooper at linebacker has been really encouraging.
But it’s time for the Packers to go after the cornerback position. Eric Stokes isn’t going to be around beyond this season and the Packers need to get some more big athletes outside. Benjamin Morrison is a tough projection due to an injury he suffered recently but he is a fringe first-round guy who could end up being a steal for Green Bay here.