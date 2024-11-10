2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round predictions with new QBs emerging
25. Baltimore Ravens: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
Giving the Baltimore Ravens a player in the 1st round of a 2025 NFL mock draft feels like giving Elon Musk a $100 gift card. They are one of the most talent-rich teams in the entire NFL with an offense that is capable of scoring at will and from any point on the field.
The Ravens have built something special and they’re just going to keep on building by adding to the trenches. If there’s one area of the Ravens’ offense that I think you could be critical of, it would be that offensive line at times, but even that feels like a stretch.
The Ravens go out and get an absolute hoss at the right tackle position, the 6-foot-5, 335-pound Cameron Williams who could step right in and start as a rookie for this team.
26. Philadelphia Eagles: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
We know that tackling and effort are non-negotiables for a Vic Fangio defense, so what JT Tuimoloau may lack in fanfare at this point as a prospect, I think we’ll see him be an ideal fit for the Fangio defense.
He’s going to be able to come into the NFL and set the edge right away. Even if he never gets more than 7 or 8 sacks a season in the NFL, I think he’s the type of player who is going to really carve out a long career for himself in the NFL.
He’s got a well-developed pass rush plan, he uses his hands well, and he brings hustle and effort on every snap. The Eagles need to raise the floor off the edge going forward and I think this pick helps accomplish exactly that.