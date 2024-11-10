2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round predictions with new QBs emerging
29. Washington Commanders: Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia
To say the Washington Commanders have accelerated the timeline of their rebuild would be the understatement of the year. If you would have asked me before the season which team might be the least likely to go worst-to-first, I would have probably said the Commanders.
The reasoning seemed pretty valid at the time. There were two legitimate contenders in the NFC East last year in both the Eagles and Cowboys. The Commanders had new everything from the ownership to the quarterback.
But we’ve seen this team do much more than anyone really expected and they have an opportunity to be really excited about continuing to build this roster under GM Adam Peters in the 2025 offseason. Getting some more dogs on the offensive line is a huge priority for this team and Wyatt Milum has been an absolute wall all year long for the Mountaineers.
30. Buffalo Bills: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss
The Buffalo Bills have been one of the best teams in the NFL this season and they are just going to keep on getting better and better the more they find values like this late in the 1st round of the NFL Draft.
Walter Nolen is part of the most disruptive defensive front in all of college football this year at Ole Miss. They brought in a number of transfer players (incluidng Nolen) and teams have really struggled to deal with these guys.
Nolen has four sacks already this season for the Rebels and continues to be a player who disrupts plays quickly and frequently from the interior defensive line. The Bills want to get Josh Allen as many opportunities with the football as possible, and having a dominant defensive front will create a lot more of those opportunities.