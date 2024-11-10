2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round predictions with new QBs emerging
31. Detroit Lions: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
The Detroit Lions are the best team in the NFC right now and they might be the most well-run overall operation in the entire NFL.
The Lions have very few weaknesses, if any, and they just replaced the injured Aidan Hutchinson with veteran pass rusher Za’Darius Smith.
You really have to look at future contract situations to determine what the course of action might be for a team like Detroit in the NFL Draft and the interior offensive line is one that I consistently come back to for them. The price of interior linemen continues to rise over $20 million in average annual value these days, so getting a potential starter at the price of a rookie contract is a huge bargain.
Tyler Booker can come in and start at the guard position immediately.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
The Kansas City Chiefs are slowly but surely witnessing the decline of Travis Kelce’s dynamic playmaking ability at the tight end position. He’s still a huge difference-maker for the Chiefs’ offense and he obviously still leads that team in targets this season, but the playmaking ability he had 3-4 years ago is diminishing.
As a fellow 1989-er, I feel you Travis.
And just so you don’t think I’m some hater – Kelce has never averaged less than 10 yards per reception in the NFL before this year. He’s currently averaging 8.6 yards per catch.
The Chiefs obviously really like Noah Gray and he will continue to be an asset for that offense, but the chance to add a dynamic threat like Tyler Warren is more of a torch-passing move than simply settling for Gray.