2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round predictions with new QBs emerging
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd round predictions
33. Jacksonville Jaguars: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU
34. New Orleans Saints: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
35. Chicago Bears (from Panthers): Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
36. Cleveland Browns: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
37. Las Vegas Raiders: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
38. New York Giants: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
39. New England Patriots: LT Overton, DL, Alabama
40. Tennessee Titans: Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
41. Miami Dolphins: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
42. New York Jets: Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M
43. Dallas Cowboys: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
44. Cincinnati Bengals: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
46. Seattle Seahawks: Tate Ratledge, IOL, Georgia
47. Indianapolis Colts: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
48. San Francisco 49ers: Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue
49. Chicago Bears: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
50. Carolina Panthers: Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
51. Arizona Cardinals: TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina
52. Denver Broncos: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
53. Los Angeles Chargers: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
54. Houston Texans: Harold Perkins, LB, LSU
55. Green Bay Packers: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
56. Atlanta Falcons: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State
57. Baltimore Ravens: Landon Jackson, DL/EDGE, Arkansas
58. Pittsburgh Steelers: Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee
59. Buffalo Bills: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
60. Philadelphia Eagles: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
61. Buffalo Bills: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
62. Washington Commanders: Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon
63. Detroit Lions: Patrick Payton, EDGE, Florida State
64. Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane, CB, Virginia Tech
We promised some new QBs emerging in this 2025 NFL mock draft. We already saw Cam Ward emerge as the #1 quarterback in the class earlier in this mock draft, and here we see the entry of Garrett Nussmeier as a potential first-round option for teams.
Nussmeier is going to the Raiders near the top of round two in this 2025 NFL mock draft, but he could very well find himself into the first round of future mock draft predictions. We’ve mentioned him in the past as well, but he’s one of those guys who wasn’t exactly on the radar before the season who has emerged to the point of drawing a lot of NFL eyes in recent weeks.
Nick Saban talked on College Gameday about Nussmeier at length and said he’s the type of smart QB who can make every throw he’s asked. He’s thrown more interceptions than you like to see but the talent is there.
We also have Quinn Ewers (Giants) and Carson Beck (Titans) going in round two of this mock draft. Those guys are wild card options who have appeared in the first round of a number of our mock draft predictions as well.
One of the more interesting playmakers in the class is Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson, who has emerged as a possible RB2 in this year’s class. The Broncos pick him up to replace 2025 free agent Javonte Williams and give Sean Payton another dynamic option who can break tackles and create offense. He’s been kind of quietly (and shockingly) keeping pace with Ashton Jeanty this season with 21 total touchdowns and 20 rushing.