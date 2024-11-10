2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round predictions with new QBs emerging
5. Cleveland Browns: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
Another season-ending injury for Deshaun Watson almost undoubtedly seals his fate, right? The Cleveland Browns are still very much financially invested in Watson (with the most egregious contract in NFL history) but having a quarterback on a rookie contract is the direction this team needs to go moving forward.
I wouldn’t be shocked if we see the Browns try to tear this thing down and rebuild a lot of it in the 2025 offseason, and I like the idea of getting a playmaker like Jalen Milroe in place of Watson. That gives the Browns a dual-threat to maybe accelerate the rebuild of their offense and someone fans can rally around right away.
Jalen Milroe is one of those guys who you could easily see returning to Alabama for another year but QBs are at such a premium in today’s NFL, I don’t know that there’s any way he sneaks out of the first round with some of the highs he’s had this season.
6. Las Vegas Raiders: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Don’t worry, Raiders fans. We’ve got you a quarterback coming later in this mock draft. For now, the Raiders simply can’t pass on the talent of Tetairoa McMillan after the departure of Davante Adams.
The Raiders already have a big-time weapon in Brock Bowers, and you need to have capable targets for any quarterback to throw to. We could see the Raiders in on veteran quarterback options again depending on where they are picking in the 2024 NFL Draft, but McMillan is another game-changing weapon for that offense and this team just needs to keep loading up on good, quality players.
Later in this mock draft, the Raiders will land one of the hottest quarterback prospects in the country…