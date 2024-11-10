2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round predictions with new QBs emerging
7. New York Giants: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
The New York Giants desperately need a quarterback. And don’t worry Giants fans – we’ll get you one later in this mock draft. What we don’t know right now is which quarterbacks are actually going to be valued high by the NFL in the 2025 NFL Draft.
There has been some thought given to guys like Quinn Ewers, Carson Beck, and others, but I don’t know that there is a guy who would get picked this high if the 2025 NFL Draft were tomorrow. The Giants, instead, strengthen an area of their team that they’ve continually been upgrading – the defensive front.
Mason Graham is a difference maker on that interior defensive line and would provide the G-Men with yet another playmaker up front to disrupt the opposing QB.
8. Miami Dolphins: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas
The Miami Dolphins will be a fun team to watch in the 2025 offseason because obviously, this team is pretty darn good when Tua Tagovailoa is healthy and out there running the point for the Dolphin offense.
But when he’s not?
Well, the Dolphins need a better contingency plan. And I don’t think it would be the worst idea for this Miami team to continue investing in the offensive line. Kelvin Banks is one of the top guys at the offensive tackle position in this class and is a perfect fit for the Mike McDaniel offense. He’s nimble, athletic, and nasty out there.