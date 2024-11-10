2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round predictions with new QBs emerging
9. Tennessee Titans: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
We’re only on the 9th overall pick in the 1st round of this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, and yet here we are talking about yet another NFL team that could very well be in the 1st-round quarterback market in 2025. The demand is certainly going to be there, but is the supply?
Will Levis has been more of a meme than a franchise QB candidate for the Titans this season, and he’s now coming off of an injury for his first start back in Week 10. We’ll see if Levis can mamke a push for this Titans QB job in the second half of the season, but that remains a question mark.
But is there a QB worth taking here? Again, we’ll have more on the QB position later for the Titans. Instead, Tennessee and GM Ran Carthon go after another crucial position off the edge where Abdul Carter would be one of the biggest impact players in this class. Carter had a statement game against Ohio State and is a great blend of athleticism and hustle that offensive linemen hate to have to deal with.
10. New York Jets: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The Jets are another team that is really tough to peg for the 2025 offseason. They could very easily be taking on a tear-down type of scenario depending on what happens with Aaron Rodgers, but let’s just say for the moment that Aaron Rodgers returns.
Who is going to become the head coach of this team? The Jets fired Robert Saleh in-season and they are going to be asking a head coach to come in and not only inherit Aaron Rodgers, but then likely have to start over right after that.
Honestly, kind of a tough sell…
The Jets have one “hole” in their roster offensively at the tight end position, and Colston Loveland is a tremendous player and throwback at the position. He could come in and give this team another game-changer to join the likes of Davante Adams, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and the rest of the crew.