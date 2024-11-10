2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round predictions with new QBs emerging
11. Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
The Dallas Cowboys desperately need help at the running back position. They brought back Ezekiel Elliott this offseason and have tried to make things work with veteran Dalvin Cook as well.
It’s just not going well.
The Cowboys have an opportunity to get maybe the best offensive weapon in the entire 2025 NFL Draft class here in Boise State Heisman candidate Ashton Jeanty, who has been absolutely dominant this season for the Broncos. In just eight games, he’s got over 1,600 yards from scrimmage and 21 total touchdowns, 20 on the ground.
Jeanty is exactly what the Dallas Cowboys need on offense. They need an offense creator in the running game to help open things up for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and that passing attack. The question is – who is going to be coaching this Cowboys team next year?
12. Cincinnati Bengals: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
You can’t go wrong getting a playmaker off the edge, and the Cincinnati Bengals might have a huge hole to fill in the 2025 offseason. Trey Hendrickson was reported to have wanted a trade just before the 2024 NFL Draft, but obviously the Bengals did not oblige that request.
There is some trouble in Cincinnati brewing with the team already at six losses this season and so many big-name players unhappy or potentially on the move going forward. We need to see a resolution soon with the contract situation of Ja’Marr Chase, whose price keeps going up, and we won’t likely see Tee Higgins or Trey Hendrickson back with this team in 2025.
If that’s the case, the options are wide open here, but James Pearce Jr. off the edge would fill a massive need for thie Bengals team. You’ve got to be able to get after the QB and James Pearce has been doing that better than most for the last two years at Tennessee.