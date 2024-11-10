2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round predictions with new QBs emerging
13. Indianapolis Colts: Malakai Starks, S, Georgia
We can basically just copy and paste this pick in for the Indianapolis Colts in every 2025 NFL mock draft scenario, can’t we? Especially when they are picking in this particular range.
If the Colts continue to lose games and start dropping out of the playoff race, it’s going to be intriguing to see if they end up in the quarterback discussion for the 2025 offseason after benching Anthony Richardson.
There is a clear message being sent after giving Richardson the beginning of last year and the beginning of this year that the team doesn’t buy his long-term prospects because they acknowledged when drafting Richardson that he was going to need on-field reps.
And frankly, I wouldn’t be shocked if Richardson asks for a trade in the offseason.
But yes, the safety position is one of need for the Colts. They need playmakers in the secondary. We could see a complete change in defensive scheme for the Colts this offseason. Starks is the type of guy they would be able to lean on every week.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have such a good thing going, it’s just a real shame that we’re not going to see this team at full strength in 2024.
Baker Mayfield is playing so well. The defense has playmakers. The offense is putting up points by the boatload. But now, the Bucs are having to face the foreseeable future without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at the receiver position, and Godwin may not be back in 2025 at all.
In that case, the perfect replacement is out there in Luther Burden III. The Bucs would reset with a rookie contract here and get a receiver who brings a lot of the same qualities to the position as Godwin with his thicker build and abilities after the catch in space. This would be bittersweet, but a nice move for the Bucs.