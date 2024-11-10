2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round predictions with new QBs emerging
15. Seattle Seahawks: Will Campbell Jr., OT, LSU
The Seattle Seahawks are down to the guy from Remember The Titans at the right tackle position at this point. Their interior offensive line has been horrendous this season.
The offensive line is going to need a makeover in Seattle this offseason. Princess Diaries style. We’re going to need to see a complete overhaul of a handful of positions for this Seahawks offensive line and the right tackle spot is going to be a great starting point.
It’s been tough to know where to project LSU tackle Will Campbell Jr., but if he’s sitting there for the Seahawks, I’m not sure they’d pass on him. He’s been a left tackle for the Tigers but they would obviously ask him to flip to the right side and play as a bookend with Charles Cross, another former first-round pick.
16. Los Angeles Rams: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
We just saw the Los Angeles Rams throw in the towel on one of their veteran pickups of the 2024 offseason – Tre’Davious White – but it speaks to one of the team’s bigger needs in the 2025 offseason that White was acquired in the first place and Ahkello Witherspoon is still playing for this team.
The Rams have done an outstanding job of reshaping their roster through the NFL Draft in recent years, but the cornerback position needs attention. And this is a great draft for that, but you want to be picking higher than this.
There’s no Travis Hunter or Will Johnson here, but Shavon Revel Jr. is a player I love for the Rams in terms of the value. Despite the risk/reward of him coming off of an ACL injury, Revel is the type of playmaker who can really excel with the pass rush the Rams are putting in front of him. Injury aside, I love this fit for the Rams.