2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round predictions with new QBs emerging
17. San Francisco 49ers: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
This may come as a shock to most people, but there is just one former first-round pick drafted by the 49ers currently playing defense for one of the best teams in the NFC – Nick Bosa. The 49ers have two first-round picks on their defense in general, the other being former Bears first-round pick Leonard Floyd, a veteran pass rusher.
You don’t need a roster full of former first-round picks, but it speaks to the lack of investments/failed investments the 49ers have made on that side of the ball that only Bosa is playing as a former first-rounder for this team defensively.
The 49ers have put so much attention on Kyle Shanahan’s offense, and understandably so, but maybe we see a re-emphasis on building in the trenches defensively with the highly disruptive and versatile Mykel Williams, who would be going to an outstanding situation to make an instant impact.
18. Chicago Bears: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
The Chicago Bears have done an amazing job of making sure Caleb Williams is surrounded with playmakers. They traded for Keenan Allen, drafted Rome Odunze, and signed D’Andre Swift in free agency. Now, they need to make sure that Williams is properly protected.
Williams has certainly taken more sacks than he has needed to, but the offensive line in Chicago definitely needs to be reshaped a little bit.
Darnell Wright is a staple for this team but do the Bears need to make a move off of Braxton Jones at the left tackle position? With an additional second-round pick in this class, the Bears can really attack their needs along the offensive line and get guys in the building who can build a wall around the 2024 #1 overall pick.