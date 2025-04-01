With April now here, the 2025 NFL Draft is officially this month. Let's roll out our latest mock draft with some intense quarterback action. The quarterback class is not at all that good, but with how many teams need a QB and with how valuable the position is, we could still see some QBs go a lot earlier than expected.

That is simply how it sometimes works in the NFL. Right now, the biggest QB names approaching the 2025 NFL Draft are Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, and Jalen Milroe, with other passers like Tyler Shough, Kyle McCord, and Quinn Ewers getting some run as well.

Could we see some aggressive quarterback moves in the 2025 NFL Draft?

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest 2-round mock draft includes aggressive QB moves

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

The Tennessee Titans do not do anything crazy at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft and take Cam Ward. With their notable investment along the offensive line this offseason, they are poised to insert a high-end rookie QB into the mix with a chance to develop for the long-term. Taking Ward is the right move for the Titans.

2. Cleveland Browns - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Cleveland Browns are left taking Abdul Carter at pick two in our latest mock draft. Carter is absolutely the best pass rusher in the 2025 NFL Draft class and someone who could be a long-term building block for years to come. This is a no-brainer move for the Browns, who pass up on Shedeur Sanders.

3. New York Giants - Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

With the New York Giants making some QB moves this offseason, it becomes less likely that they take a QB with the third overall pick. They'll grab Travis Hunter from Colorado and likely deploy him on both sides of the ball.

4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The New England Patriots do not have a viable starting left tackle right move, so with Will Campbell still left on the board with the fourth overall pick in our latest mock draft, de-facto GM Eliot Wolf makes the move and perhaps completes their offensive line moves this offseason.